11th Suspect in Brutal Bronx Bodega Murder Turns Himself in to Police

An 11th suspect in the brutal murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz has turned himself in to police, according to PIX11. The 21-year-old suspect was allegedly one of several gang members who chased the frightened teen down a street in the Bronx on June 20th before he was stabbed multiple times with a machete outside of a bodega, CBS News reports. The suspect fled the scene after the murder. A local leader of the Trinitarios street gang was recently arrested and charged with “murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.” The NYPD is reportedly looking for one more suspect. The community said Guzman-Feliz dreamed of becoming a police officer, and the New York City Police Foundation set up a scholarship in his name. A petition is now advocating for the creation of “Junior’s Law,” which would mandate that shop owners must call police or provide shelter to young people who are in danger.
