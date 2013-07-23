12 Dead in Cairo Violence

CHEAT SHEET
At least 12 people were killed and 86 injured in Cairo in the latest clash between supporters and opponents of ousted President Mohamed Morsi—the most violent event since the July 8 massacre in which at least 62 pro-Morsi protesters were shot and killed by soldiers and police. Morsi supporters reportedly instigated the fighting, which escalated quickly and saw civilians firing weapons in the streets. The Muslim Brotherhood supporters have been marching daily to protest the army’s takeover, with seemingly no end in sight. Khalil al-Anani, an Egyptian scholar, explained the violence as “a reflection of the political deadlock, and the inability to find a way out.”