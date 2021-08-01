12 People Injured in Chaotic Incident at Pennsylvania Sports Complex
An incident at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, left approximately 12 people injured Sunday, police say. A basketball tournament was taking place when witnesses reported hearing gunshots somewhere in the building, though later no witnesses were able to confirm that they had seen someone with a gun. None of the injured victims suffered gunshot wounds, and most were hurt when they were trampled while trying to escape the complex. About six were transferred to the hospital while others were treated on site. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening. Pennsylvania state police worked with local departments during the aftermath, and the East Hempfield Township Police said they would provide further updates as they come in.