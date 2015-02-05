12 Still Missing in TransAsia Crash

CHEAT SHEET
Rescue teams are still searching for 12 people who are missing after a TransAsia plane crashed into a Taipei river on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 31 dead. Dramatic footage captured the TransAsia plane as it banked sharply on its side and clipped a bridge before crashing into the Keelung River. Officials said 15 survivors were rescued from the scene, including a 2-year-old boy. The death toll is expected to rise as divers continue to search, aviation authorities said. The pilot and co-pilot were among the dead. The pilots’ last communication to air-traffic control was “Mayday! Mayday! Engine flameout!” according to a recording played on local media.