12-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Falling From Rock Climbing Wall

A 12-year-old boy who fell from an indoor rock climbing wall in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday has died of his injuries, according to the Charlotte Observer. The boy’s mother called 911 from the Altitude Trampoline Park on Wednesday to report the accident at the space that advertises “high energy attractions including a ninja course, wipeout, performance trampolines, ropes course, and Extreme Dodgeball.” CBS News reports that trampoline parks “have exploded into a billion-dollar industry,” and that six people have died from injuries at trampoline parks in the last seven years. The child in Charlotte will be the seventh such fatality.