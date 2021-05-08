12-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Dies After Bully Beat Him for $1, Family Says
‘A GREAT KID’
A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy died on Friday, a day after he’d been attacked by school bullies, his family told New York Daily News. Investigators say they are “suspicious” of Romy Vilsaint’s death and are looking into the matter. The 5th-grader told his family he’d been beaten on Wednesday. “He said he had a slight headache and his waist hurt,” Vilsaint’s cousin, Roodwiny Exantus, said. On Thursday, a boy punched him in the back of the head because he was dared to for $1, his family said. He reported it to a teacher, Exantus said. Then, on Friday, Vilsaint had a “severe headache” and stayed home from school. He was later taken to the hospital, where he died. “He was a great kid and so smart. He never had any problems with anybody... I don’t know what to say,” his father said.