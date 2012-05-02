13 Charged in College Hazing Death

Thirteen people were charged Wednesday for hazing a Florida A&M University drum major who was beaten to death last November. Robert Champion, 26, collapsed on a bus in Orlando after a football game against Bethune-Cookman University. A coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by internal bleeding from blunt-force trauma. Among those charged in a Florida court Wednesday, 11 received felony charges and two received misdemeanors. Police are still trying to arrest the suspects, whose names weren’t released in court Wednesdsay. More than 20 others faced misdemeanor charges for separate hazing incidents at A&M, with Champion’s death spotlighting a culture of hazing in marching bands and at the A&M, where two faculty members resigned last week in connection to other incidents.
