13 Ex-Trump Officials Back John Kelly’s ‘Fascism’ Warnings

James Franco has not spoken to his longtime friend and collaborator Seth Rogen in the years since Franco settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit and admitted to sleeping with students at the acting school he ran, the actor revealed in a new interview with Variety. Asked if the two men, who started their careers together on Freaks and Geeks before co-starring in numerous films including Pineapple Express, This Is the End, and The Interview, are still in touch, Franco said no. “I haven’t talked to Seth,” he said. “I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.” Following the public scandal, Rogen said in 2021 he had no plans to keep working with Franco, explaining, “I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.” The ex-friends were last photographed in public together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where Franco won a Best Actor trophy for their final collaboration, The Disaster Artist. Like Rogen, Franco wore a TIME’S UP pin, which prompted multiple women to start speaking out against him.
