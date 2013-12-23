CHEAT SHEET
    13 Injured in LA Bus Crash

    TERRIFYING

    KABC-TV/AP

    Thirteen people were injured early Monday morning when a tour bus crashed on a Los Angeles freeway. The injuries were mostly minor, with just two considered serious. The bus’s 38 passengers and driver were trapped inside after the freeway entrance blocked the bus’s door. A passenger said the driver had been going too fast to get on the ramp for the exit, which caused the bus to careen off the ramp into a small embankment, taking out a fence. The bus is registered to Travel Tours Americas International, and was traveling from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to Eagle Rock and Panorama City.

