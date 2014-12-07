13 Killed in Failed Hostage Rescue Bid

CHEAT SHEET
In addition to U.S. hostage Luke Somers and South African hostage Pierre Korkie, 11 people were killed during the attempted rescue mission in Yemen. U.S. special forces led a raid on al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in the village of Dafaar in Shabwa province in a second attempt to rescue Somers. Locals say nearly a dozen others were killed during the ensuing clash, including a ten-year-old boy and a woman, as well as a local al Qaeda leader and possibly other militants. Not all of the casualties have been identified. "When the forces withdrew, we found lots of bloodstains, but did not know if those were of the soldiers or the hostages," a local resident told Reuters.