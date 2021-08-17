CHEAT SHEET
Navy Vet Mom Shot Dead by Her Teen Son: Cops
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his Navy veteran mother, Dominique Bowers, last week in Georgia, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Bowers was found dead in her home last Friday after the son called 911. Officers found the boy a few blocks away from the home and were able to take him into custody, charging him with murder and aggravated assault. The boy, who has not been publicly identified by police, is being held in the Crisp County Youth Detention Center. A motive has not yet been established.