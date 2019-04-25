13-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies After Classmates Jumped Her on Her Way Home From School

A young Texas teen died Wednesday after being jumped by two classmates last week on her way home from school, ABC News reports. Kashala Francis, 13, fell into a coma following an alleged kick to the head Thursday on her walk home from Attucks Middle School in Houston. Francis was admitted to Texas Children’s Hospital where, upon examination, doctors found a tumor in the back of her head that might have worsened because of the fight. It remains unclear whether the injuries from the fight or the tumor itself caused her death. “Until the autopsy is finished, we won’t know,” Victor Senties, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, was quoted as saying. He said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The Houston Independent School District said it is aware of the “off-campus altercation” and are cooperating with police.