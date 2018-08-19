At least 14 people were hospitalized Saturday after an entrance collapsed at a resort hosting a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma. WinStar World Casino and Resort said in a statement that a major storm had prompted an evacuation at the resort, but about 150 people “did not heed staff's warnings” to leave the area. Winds of up to 80 mph subsequently struck the resort and brought down the venue’s metal entrance structure with dozens of people underneath it. “Hundreds of Backstreet Boys fans playing chicken with an Oklahoma storm right now. Giant metal entrance structure, portable toilets, blew over. A handful of people left in ambulances,” Linda Tesfatsion, who attended the concert, wrote on Twitter. The band, which had earlier said the show was sold out, canceled the concert and said they would try to postpone it to a later date.
