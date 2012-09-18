14 Killed in Afghan Attack

CHEAT SHEET
Fourteen people were killed Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack on a minivan carrying foreign workers near the airport in Kabul. The assailants were female. Afghan militants said the bombing is in retaliation for an amateur anti-Islamic U.S. film Innocence of Muslims, which has caused worldwide protests for more than a week, including an attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans. Meanwhile, U.S military announced on Monday that it would be ending the joint missions between U.S. and British troops on Afghan trainees after a deadly attack over the weekend that killed four Americans and two British soldiers.