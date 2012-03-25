14 NYC Occupy Protesters Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators organized two separate marches in New York on Saturday as they aimed to protest against police tactics and brutality—but what they got were more arrests. Police arrested 14 people in the hours-long march through Manhattan and a demonstration at the United Nations. Protesters carried banners that read “End Police Brutality” and “Shame on NYPD,” but demonstrators were nabbed when they snaked through Manhattan streets and broke away from attending officers.