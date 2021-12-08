14-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sexually Assaults, Robs 87-Year-Old Woman
GRISLY ATTACK
A 14-year-old Waukesha, Wisconsin, boy was arrested Tuesday after an 87-year-old woman told police he held her up at knifepoint, robbed her, and sexually assaulted her. The woman said she had stopped at the Waukesha Public Library when she was robbed and had her car stolen, with police later finding out the boy allegedly sexually assaulted her. Authorities arrested the assailant after a foot chase, transferring him to a detention center. The attacker is a relative of Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, who condemned the alleged assault in a statement to WDJT. “If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions,” Johnson said. “No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned.” Prosecutors hope to have the boy tried in adult court.