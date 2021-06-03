15 Children Hospitalized After Indiana Lightning Strike
Officials in Johnson County, Indiana, say that 15 children have been taken to a hospital on Thursday after lightning struck a building they were inside. None of the children appear to have been seriously injured, but were transported to the hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s department. While a few of the children and adults complained about minor pain from being shocked, officials added that “the children involved were not even sure whether they actually felt something or if it was simply a combination of extremely loud noises and lights.” The building hit by lightning is described as a smaller, wooden structure, which is a part of the Indiana FAA Leadership Center complex, which advertises itself as hosting retreats and workshops for both adults and children.