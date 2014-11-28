15-Minute Ebola Test Coming to Guinea

CHEAT SHEET
A blood and saliva test that promises to deliver results about Ebola in 15 minutes is coming to Guinea for trials. The project uses a “mobile suitcase laboratory” that is solar-powered and can be used at room temperature (usually, dedicated laboratories process tests because certain components need to be kept at very low temperatures). Patients in Conakry, Guinea, will be given the new, faster test alongside the proven method so that results may be compared. The project is funded by the Wellcome Trust medical charity and Britain’s Department for International Development.