1,500 Alumni at Amy Coney Barrett’s Undergrad Try to Disown Her
LETTER OF CONCERN
More than 1,500 alumni from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee have signed a letter of concern condemning U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who graduated from the school in 1994 with honors. “We are likewise firmly and passionately opposed to Rhodes administrators’ attempts to embrace Amy Coney Barrett as an alumna of our beloved alma mater,” the letter said. “We oppose this embrace because we believe both her record and the process that has produced her nomination are diametrically opposed to the values of truth, loyalty, and service that we learned at Rhodes.” Alumni Rob Marus and Katherine Morgan Breslin, who wrote the letter, criticized Barrett for her anti-abortion support, stances on the LGBTQ community, and opposition to the Affordable Care Act. The school has an enrollment of about 2,000.