15,000 Displaced After Italy Earthquake

More than 15,000 people are living in temporary shelters in Italy after the most powerful earthquake to hit the country in 36 years destroyed historic structures and injured at least 20 people, Italy’s civil protection agency said. There were no reported deaths as a result of Sunday’s 6.6-magnitude earthquake in central Italy just outside Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said as he vowed to provide resources for emergency reconstruction. In the town of Norcia, the quake’s epicenter, schools, churches and homes were damaged beyond repair. Many of these structures are centuries old. The same region was the epicenter for a slightly less powerful earthquake in August, which killed nearly 300 people and flattened the town of Amatrice. Renzi called the affected villages “the soul of Italy.” Thousands of Italians were forced to sleep in their cars or in tents on Sunday night.
