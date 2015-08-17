16+ Dead in Blast at Bangkok Shrine

CHEAT SHEET
An explosion in a Hindu shrine near a five-star hotel in the Thai capital of Bangkok has killed at least 16 people and injured more than 20 others on Monday. Two unexploded bombs were found in travel bags inside the shrine as well. A BBC reporter on the scene reports that it is chaotic, and that the area is strewn with body parts. "I can confirm it was a bomb, we can't tell which kind yet, we are checking," a national police spokesman said. No group has claimed the attack yet.