16-Year-Old Fan Accused Sylvester Stallone of Forcing Her Into Threesome

A 16-year old girl accused actor Sylvester Stallone of sexually assaulting her in 1988 while he was shooting a film in Las Vegas, according to a police report written at the time, The Daily Mail reported Thursday. The girl was allegedly ‘intimidated’ into having sex with the then-40-year old actor, who then forced her to perform oral sex on his body guard, who was waiting in a bathroom. After the encounter, the girl said Stallone and his pal threatened to ‘beat her head in’ if she told anyone because both men were married. Despite appearing distraught in recalling the details, and explaining her extreme discomfort at the bodyguard’s involvement, the teenager told police that she did not want to prosecute because she felt ashamed and humiliated.