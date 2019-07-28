CHEAT SHEET
GAME ON
16-Year-Old Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf Wins $3 Million at Fortnite World Cup Finals
A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania won $3 million at the Fortnite World Cup Finals on Sunday at New York City’s Arthur Ashe tennis stadium. Singles winners of the U.S. tennis open—which takes place at the same venue in about five weeks time—will take home a comparable $3.85 million. Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, 16, beat out more than 40 million players around the world to claim the solo player grand prize. Fortnite is a video game that involves 100 players dropping onto a virtual island and fighting to be the last one standing while a storm brews in the background, draining the players of “health-points.” Fortnite developer Epic Games said the tournament was the “most participated-in tournament of all time.” A total of $30 million in prize money from tournament’s various events also made it the largest prize pool in the history of eSports. “Words just can't even explain it right now, I'm just so happy,” Giersdorf said.