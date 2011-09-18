16-Year-Old Wins LPGA Event

CHEAT SHEET
Golfer Lexi Thompson won the Navistar LPGA Classic Sunday and became the youngest person to win a tournament in LPGA history. Thompson turned pro when she was just 15. “It’s been my dream my whole life just to play out here. Getting a win right now, I can’t describe the feelings, but it’s the best feeling ever,” she said. Thompson won $195,000, but because of her age, she will not get automatic LGPA Tour membership. She will have to petition for an exemption to the LGPA’s 18-year-old age requirement.