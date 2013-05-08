17 Air Force Officers Suspended

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Seventeen Air Force officers are no longer allowed to launch nuclear missiles after their team received a D grade on a test of their missile launch operations system. The less-than-stellar performance during the March inspection was just one in a series of failings for the team, which their commander attributed to the crew being plagued with “rot.” The suspensions—which will last for at least 60 days—are considered the most expansive the Air Force has ever carried out. "We are, in fact, in a crisis right now," the group's commander, Lt. Col. Jay Folds, said in an email.