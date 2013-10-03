17 Dead in Pakistan Suicide Attack

CHEAT SHEET
A series of suicide attacks on a compound that harbored the leader of a pro-government militia left 17 people dead and another 20 wounded in northwest Pakistan on Thursday. The target was Mullah Nabi Hanfi, who broke off from the Pakistan Taliban in 2009 and eventually picked up the support of the central government. The new blast was so powerful it completely destroyed the compound, and Hanfi was taken to the hospital with injuries. A wave of attacks by militants on pro-government forces has come in response to a proposed peace agreement between the government and the Pakistan Taliban.