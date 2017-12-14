18 Attorneys General Seek to Delay Net Neutrality Vote

Eighteen attorneys general have written a letter asking the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission to postpone Thursday’s vote on repealing net neutrality. The group has asked that Chairman Ajit Pai “take immediate action” on a huge number of fake comments submitted to the commission. “There may be over one million fake submissions from across the country. This is akin to identity theft on a massive scale—and theft of someone’s voice in a democracy is particularly concerning,” wrote the officials from Delaware, Hawaii, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and elsewhere. “It is essential that the commission gets a full and accurate picture of how changes to net neutrality will affect the everyday lives of Americans before they can act on such sweeping policy changes.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED