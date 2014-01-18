18 Killed in India Stampede

CHEAT SHEET
At least 18 people were killed in a stampede in Mumbai when tens of thousands of mourners gathered around the home of recently deceased Muslim leader Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin. Another 40 were also injured when the gates of Burhanuddin’s home were shut at about 1 a.m. on Saturday and mourners surged forward, crushing many who were near the gates. Mumbai’s police commissioner acknowledged that police were outnumbered and crowd management was poor.