    18 of 19 Closed U.S. Embassies to Reopen

    After last week's fears of a terrorist attack, 18 U.S. embassies and consulates are set to reopen on Sunday. 19 outposts were shut down last week across the Middle East and Africa because of terrorist threats. The embassy in Yemen will remain closed until further notice "because of ongoing concerns about a threat stream indicating the potential for terrorist attacks emanating from al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula." The U.S. consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, was also closed last week after an unrelated threat. It will remain closed.

