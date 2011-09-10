187 Dead in Zanzibar Ferry Disaster

CHEAT SHEET
At least 187 people have died after a ferry sank off the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar with 800 people onboard. About 620 people have been rescued. Privately owned ferries are helping to search for survivors and bring them to shore. Survivors have been found clinging onto mattresses, refrigerators, and anything else that floats. The ferry was bringing people back from a post-Ramadan holiday and was heavily overloaded. Authorities are struggling with the disaster and have asked for foreign help.