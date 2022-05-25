CHEAT SHEET
Josh Duggar Shows ‘No Reaction’ as He Gets 12 Years for Child Pornography
Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joshua Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years, or 151 months, in federal prison on Wednesday for child pornography offenses. Duggar, 34, was arrested in April 2021 and convicted in December of that same year. His arrest came after federal agents seized multiple electronics from his place of employment, including a video file that a special agent said was “in the top five of the worst of the worst I’ve ever had to examine.” Some of the child pornography images were of toddlers. Duggar, already a convicted sex offender, could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison. A reporter for The Sun described Duggar as having “no reaction” when learning of his sentencing.