19 Manatees Saved From Florida Drain

A rescue team freed 19 manatees found trapped in a storm drain system at Florida’s Satellite Beach, officials said early Tuesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine biologist Ann Spellman asked city workers to check the drainage pipes Monday when the trapped manatees were first discovered. Local agencies worked with SeaWorld and the conservation commission in an overnight rescue effort to save the stranded mammals with the help of earth-moving equipment. Manatees are known to move to beachside canals when water temperatures drop, as they recently had in Central Florida, Spellman said.