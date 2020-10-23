19 Women Allege Medical Abuses at Georgia Detention Center
DEEPLY DISTURBING
Just over a month ago, a whistleblowing nurse made disturbing allegations about women being coerced into undergoing unnecessary surgeries at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. Now a new report states that at least 19 women have complained about how they were treated while they were detained at the facility. According to the Los Angeles Times, a team of nine board-certified OB-GYNs and two nursing experts have reviewed more than 3,200 pages of records obtained for the 19 women. They were all patients of Dr. Mahendra Amin, the primary gynecologist at the center, according to the report. The experts said they found an “alarming pattern” in which Amin allegedly “took advantage of the vulnerability of women in detention to pressure them to agree to overly aggressive, inappropriate, and unconsented medical care.” One 28-year-old woman said she awoke from surgery chained to a bed and asked a nurse: “Do I still have ovaries? Can I still have kids?”