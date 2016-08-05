19-Year-Old Man Charged in London Knife Murder of American

CHEAT SHEET
A 19-year-old man was charged on Friday in the knife murder of an American woman in London’s Russell Square earlier this week. Zakaria Bulhan was also charged of attempted murder of five others—two women and three men—who were injured in the “spontaneous” attack on Wednesday. Police initially said Bulhan, a Norwegian national of Somali origin, acted because of “mental health issues,” and is not believed to have been radicalized. The American woman killed in the attack was identified on Thursday as 64-year-old Darlene Horton. Bulhan is set to appear in court on Saturday.