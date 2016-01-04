190K+ Sign ‘Making a Murderer’ Petitions

CHEAT SHEET
Steven Avery, the subject of the 10-episode Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer, has garnered nearly 200,000 signatures in Change.org and White House petitions calling for his pardon. The action isn’t allowed under the Constitution, which requires that presidential pardons happen in the case of only federal criminal convictions. The binge-worthy series raises questions about the circumstances and evidence surrounding Avery’s 2007 conviction in Wisconsin for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery is serving a life sentence for the crime. Thanks to increased coverage of the climbing numbers, the two petitions had reached a total of 193,345 signatures total by noon EST on Monday.