1980s Sitcom Star Inga Swenson Dies at 90
Inga Swenson, a beloved star of the hit sitcom “Benson” and Tony-nominated Broadway actress, has died at the age of 90, according to family. Over her decades-long career, she was perhaps best known for her stint as Gretchen Kraus on the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1979 to 1986. The role earned Swenson several Emmy nominations and one from the Golden Globes, and she would go on to star in other shows including “North & South” and “Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder.” On Broadway, Swenson picked up two two Tony nominations for best actress for her performances in “110 in the Shade” and “Baker Street.”