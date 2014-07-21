1st Ukrainian Fighting Since MH17 Crash

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time since Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down, fighting broke out between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian rebels on Monday. Ukrainian military tanks reportedly launched an assault in Donetsk in an attempt to break the separatists’ hold of the city. Ukrainian military spokesman Vladyslav Seleznyov confirmed “The active phase of the anti-terrorist operation is continuing,” but he refused to release other details. “We are not about to announce any troop movements.” Pro-Russian rebels had also seized the remains of MH17 victims and stored them in train cars, much to the dismay of the international community. Secretary of State John Kerry said on television on Sunday, “Drunken separatists have been piling bodies into trucks and removing them from the site. What’s happening is really grotesque and it is contrary to everything President Putin and Russia said they would do.”