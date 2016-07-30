2 Arrested for ‘Plotting Attack’ in Belgium

Late-night raids in Belgium on Friday led to the arrest of two men who were allegedly planning a terrorist attack, Belgian police say. The suspects, identified only as Noureddine H. and Hamza H., were taken into custody after searches in the French-speaking neighborhoods of Mons and Liege in Brussels. No details on the men’s plans have been released, and it is not clear how many attacks were planned. But police said no weapons or explosives were uncovered in the raids. Belgium has been on heightened alert after an attack on the Brussels airport and metro in March left 32 people dead. Belgium is considered an epicenter of jihadist recruits, with the country’s interior ministry saying at least 457 have either tried to join or joined jihadists fighting in the Middle East.
