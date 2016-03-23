2 Belgian Suicide Bombers Were Brothers

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Two of the suicide bombers involved in Tuesday’s Brussels bombings are brothers, authorities have said. Khalid and Brahim El Bakraoui were both known to police before the attacks for involvement in organized crime but not for possible ties to terrorism. It is thought they may have been linked to the Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam. A third man, caught on camera at the airport before the blast, Najim Laachraoui, was being hunted on Wednesday in Brussels. After initial reports that he had been arrested, the Belgian media said police sources were denying his capture.