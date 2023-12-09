2 Chainz Shares Video From Ambulance After Horror Car Crash

Rapper 2 Chainz has shared a video from the back of a Miami ambulance showing a car smashed up.

TMZ reports that the 46-year-old, who is in Miami for Art Basel, was rushed to hospital suffering from neck injuries when his car was hit from behind by a drunk Tesla driver. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The outlet said he had just left a strip club called the Booby Trap and was driving on the I95 highway when his vehicle was struck.

The video he shared to Instagram appears to show a Tesla. His post was inundated with comments from fans wishing him a speedy recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.