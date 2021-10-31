2 Children, 2 Adults Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide, Colorado Police Say
HORRIFIC
Four people have been found dead in what local authorities are calling an “apparent murder-suicide” in central Colorado. According to El Paso County Sheriff Sergeant Jason Garrett, police responded to a 911 call placed just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, made by a boy who said someone had been “seriously injured and needed help.” Once there, deputies discovered the bodies of two adults and two juveniles. A 2-mile radius around the scene was locked down under a shelter-in-place order for hours Saturday as law enforcement—including multiple county police departments, a fire department, and a SWAT team—arrived. “Based on some other evidence and some things that [deputies] were observing, [the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] Tactical Support Unit was requested,” Garrett told KKTV on Saturday. He declined to elaborate further.