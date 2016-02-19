2 Dead in Las Vegas Strip Shooting

An early-morning shooting Friday outside the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas left at least two people dead and one injured. According to police, a fight took place on the third floor of the nearby Miracle Mile Shops parking garage, and then several minutes later officials received reports of a shooting on the street. A car pulled into the Cosmopolitan’s valet with one man and women who had both been shot—the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another woman was found lying in the middle of the street—she eventually passed away as well. Police have surveillance footage of the initial parking garage fight and have confirmed that the vehicle containing the two bullet-wounded individuals was involved in the altercation.