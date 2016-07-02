2 Killed in Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

CHEAT SHEET
At least two civilians were killed and another dozen wounded in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Jalalabad. Authorities say the target of the attack was the home of Haji Hayat, the leader of an anti-Taliban militia and a fierce opponent of the Islamic State. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban is active in the area. The suicide bombing is just the latest in a spate of attacks against civilians. Authorities said on Saturday that another seven civilians were gunned down in a separate attack in Kandahar province.