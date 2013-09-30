2 Marine Generals Asked to Resign

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time since the Vietnam War, a Marine Corps commandant requested the retirement of two generals for failing to adequately guard a base in Afghanistan. In 2012, two Marines were killed and a dozen aircraft destroyed when 15 Taliban fighters stormed Camp Bastion. Gen. James Amos says asking for the retirement of Maj. Gens. Charles Gurganus and Gregg Sturdevant was "hardest decision I have had to make as commandant of the Marine Corps." But, he said: "In their duty to protect their forces these two generals did not meet that standard."