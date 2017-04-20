3 Seattle Police Officers Shot in Standoff

CHEAT SHEET
Three Seattle police officers were shot and wounded Thursday after responding to a robbery, authorities said. Two suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody and a third, a 19-year-old who has not been identified, was reported dead at the scene after a standoff with police that saw the center of the city cordoned off and residents told to shelter in place. The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. at a downtown 7-Eleven convenience store, and police spent much of the afternoon hunting down the suspects. One of the officers shot was reported in serious but stable condition late Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound to his face and ribcage. Another suffered less serious injuries and was in satisfactory condition; a third had a hand wound from a bullet and sought care later in the day. No further details were released on the suspects.