2 Texas Cops Shot During Suicide Call

Two police officers responding to a call Friday night about a possible suicide were shot by a suspect upon arrival at a home in Fort Worth, Texas. The officers arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. to find the body of an elderly male in a bedroom, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said in a statement. A witness then told police that another person who had been present with the deceased when the gun went off was hiding in a shed. “[The] officers went outside to the shed to speak with the potential witness,” the statement said. “When officers opened the doors to the shed, someone from inside began firing at officers. Both officers were struck by gunfire but were able to return fire at the shooter and take cover until assist officers arrived.” The suspect was found dead by responding SWAT officers after the shootout, though it is unclear whether he was killed by police or a self-inflicted injury. Both officers were transported to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition early Saturday morning.
