2 Women Presumed Dead in Fire Following Hawaii Cop Shooting

Read it at AP
Two women are presumed dead in the Hawaii inferno apparently set by a mentally disturbed man after he shot and killed two police officers. Authorities did not identify the women who have not been seen since flames destroyed seven homes in the Waikiki neighborhood on Sunday morning. The suspect, Jerry Hanel, is also presumed dead, authorities said. According to police and witnesses, he stabbed a woman in the leg, opened fire on responding Honolulu officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, and then set his house ablaze. His attorney says Hanel was mentally ill and suffered from delusions.