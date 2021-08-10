CHEAT SHEET
2-Year-Old Kills Father With Glock He Thought Was a Toy, Family Says
A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina shot and killed his father with a Glock he thought was a toy, according to local media reports. Markovia LaShawn Durham, 29, reportedly died at his mother’s home in Gastonia. The toddler has not been identified. The gun was a .40-caliber Glock. “He thought it was a toy,” the child’s grandmother told local station WBTV. “His father was feeding his son dinner when it happened.” The grandmother added that she was “trying to console the little baby.” Police have confirmed the shooting but have not disclosed any details apart from Durham’s death.