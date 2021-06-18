CHEAT SHEET
2-Year-Old Killed, 9-Year-Old Wounded on Detroit Highway
The wave of gun violence in the U.S. has claimed another child: A 2-year-old was shot and killed and a 9-year-old was wounded on Interstate 75 in Detroit. No one has been arrested in Thursday night’s incident, but the Michigan State Police are looking for a silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate, The Detroit News reported. “This happened on the freeway, so MSP has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit Police Department homicide section is here to support and assist in the investigation to help get this monster off the street,” interim Detroit Police Chief James White said. It’s not clear if the children were victims of a road rage incident or were targeted by the shooter.