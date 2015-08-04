20 Dead After 2 Trains Derail in India

At least 20 people were killed when two passenger express trains derailed while crossing a partially flooded bridge in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh overnight, officials said Wednesday. Authorities said 300 people had been rescued and at least 100 others were injured. The Kamayani Express, which was traveling from Varanasi to Mumbai, derailed first before the Janata Express, headed in the opposition direction, was partially swept off the rain-swollen bridge minutes later. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard the two trains but divers were using gas cutters to rescue those still trapped in waterlogged coaches. Dozens of rescued passengers had been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people across the country in recent days.
